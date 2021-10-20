© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Portion Of Downtown Cape Girardeau City Street Closed Due To Building Safety Concerns

KRCU Public Radio | By John Moore
Published October 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT
The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.

The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence in Downtown Cape will be closed for a portion of Wednesday, at 15 and 17 North Main Street--this is in the area of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill and Riverfront Antique Mall.

The sidewalk in front of the buildings at the location will also be closed.

Nearby businesses will remain open, but pedestrians are asked to stay out of the enclosed area.

