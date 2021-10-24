-
The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.The southbound lane of Main Street between…
Southeast Missouri State University Announces Employment Partnership Agreement With Republic AirwaysOn a cloudy and rainy Tuesday morning, May 4th, Southeast Missouri State University officially signed an employment partnership pipeline agreement with…
Updated 04/11/21: The Precautionary Boil Advisory affecting 14,000 customers has been lifted. The water was tested on Sat. Apr. 10, after a pipe was…
Over a month ago, the city of Cape Girardeau suffered a cyberattack. The city was forced to bring in experts to tackle the aftermath of the attack and get…
For roughly seven weeks now, the city of Cape Girardeau has been testing out a new treatment process for turning “bio-solids” in residents' wastewater…
St. Francis Hospital physical therapist Nate Thomas has been selected to fill the Ward 3 vacancy on the Cape Girardeau city council.Six council members…
Before a meeting on Monday, ten Cape Girardeau residents were angling to fill a ward 3 vacancy on the city council. That number has now been whittled down…
A discussion is underway on how to save Cape Girardeau’s historic Common Pleas Courthouse and simultaneously provide a new headquarters for city…
You might not have known this, but Cape Girardeau has a public access station on cable TV - but not for much longer.Public information manager Nicolette…
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau Mayor, Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed the…