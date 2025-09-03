© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Cape Girardeau Police Announce Traffic Changes Ahead of 2025 SEMO District Fair Opening Weekend

KRCU Public Radio
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Ahead of the 2025 SEMO District Fair, the Cape Girardeau Police Department announced special traffic arrangements for the area around Arena Park. “No Parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 5, 2025, to restrict parking. “No Parking” signs will be enforced beginning Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Any vehicles parked in a “No Parking” or “Restricted Parking” area will be towed away at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket may be issued. And on Friday, September 5, “No Parking” signs will be placed in Capaha Park, North West End Blvd., and Perry Ave. to restrict parking for the SEMO District Fair Parade on Saturday, September 6.
Ahead of the 2025 SEMO District Fair this weekend, the Cape Girardeau Police will roll out special traffic arrangements to help keep things moving safely around Arena Park.

“No Parking” signs will go up around Arena Park on Friday, Sept. 5, and enforcement begins early Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed at the owner’s expense, and drivers may also receive a ticket.

Also, look for parking restrictions in place for the SEMO District Fair Parade, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6. “No Parking” signs will be posted Friday in Capaha Park, along North West End Boulevard, and on Perry Avenue.

Capaha Park will close at 5 a.m. Saturday, and only parade vehicles will be allowed inside. If dropping off parade participants, use the entrance at West End Boulevard and Normal Street. Parade entries must enter from Broadway and Perry. Southbound traffic won’t be allowed at Perry and Dunklin, and drivers who go around barricades could be ticketed.

West End Boulevard will close between Broadway and Parkview Streets at 7 a.m. for parade setup. Broadway west of West End, Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis Drive will also be closed during the parade.

From Sept. 6 to 13, parking at Police Headquarters, 2530 Maria Louise Lane, and Municipal Court, 2536 Maria Louise Lane, will be reserved for official business only. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed, and citations may be issued.
