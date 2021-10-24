-
COVID-19 Positivity Rates Continue To Grow Across Missouri, Hospitalizations Increase In Cape CountyCOVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in some parts of the country, and in recent weeks Missouri has seen particularly significant rising COVID-19…
-
An 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is safe after being reported missing in Springfield Sunday night. She had left home in a vehicle to go to the...
-
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking information from the public, identifying the individual or individuals who vandalized a restroom…
-
Southeast has reported 284 total COVID-19 cases since they began tracking and reporting their data July 27. When a student receives a positive test result…
-
Halloween is just days away and young trick or treaters are ready to put on their costumes and get some candy. Darin Hickey is the public information…