Boil Water Advisory in Cape Girardeau Through Nov. 21 After Construction Incident

As construction continues along Broadway, water delivery has affected some downtown Cape Girardeau businesses and residences.

The precautionary boil water advisory was issued by the city on Wed. Nov. 19th and is in effect for about 14,000 addresses in Cape Girardeau until 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21. You can see affected properties on their map and find a full list of addresses.

City of Cape Girardeau / https://cocg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/5db2c45d33234859accaf7f9eccc40ae A map from the City of Cape Girardeau shows the affected area for a Boil Water Advisory issued on Wed. Nov. 19th.

There’s no known contamination, but water safety tests take 24 to 48 hours to confirm. The advisory was issued after a drop in water pressure.

If you’ve signed up for alerts, you’ll get a text, call, or email. Registration is available at https://cityofcape.org/getalerts.

Until the advisory is lifted, water customers are urged to use bottled water or boil tap water for 3 to 5 minutes and let it cool before using it for drinking, washing dishes, rinsing produce, making ice, or brushing teeth.

The city says a construction incident caused the temporary pressure drop and triggered the advisory. Crews are working to restore normal operations quickly and safely.

Earlier this year, in mid-September, the Cape Girardeau Water Plant experienced an electrical failure affecting one of the three main power feeds to the facility, and triggering a boil water advisory. The situation was contained and fixed quickly within one day.