Boil Water Advisory Continues for City of Cape Girardeau After Electrical Failure at One of the Three Main Power Feeds

Cape Girardeau’s Water Plant experienced an electrical failure early Monday, affecting one of its three main power feeds.

The announcement was made just before 9 am Sept. 15 by the City of Cape Girardeau.

A boil water advisory was issued for most of the city through Sept. 17 at 7 a.m. A current map of affected addresses can be found on the city's website.

City government says crews from Ameren UE and partner electrical companies are on-site working to restore full power.

To keep water service uninterrupted, Water Plant No. 2 has been activated and is currently supplying water to the community. Backup generators are in place, and all water storage tanks are full. Officials say the water remains safe and reliable.

While there’s no disruption in service, the city is asking residents to use water responsibly throughout the day as repairs continue.

Residents who’ve signed up for alerts at cityofcape.org/pwalerts will receive notifications by phone, text, or by email. The Boil water advisory status is also available anytime at cityofcapegirardeau.org/water.