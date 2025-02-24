Major Renovation Coming to South Sprigg Street Beginning March 2025

A major road improvement project is set to start on South Sprigg Street in early March. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced a $1.52 million renovation effort, funded through the city's Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), a half-cent sales tax that has supported infrastructure projects since 1995.

The upcoming work will cover the area from just south of Southern Expressway to north of Maple Street near Missouri Route 74. The project, led by contractor Fronabarger Concreters, includes extensive repairs such as curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement, resurfacing, and widening the roadway to accommodate heavy truck traffic.

City Engineer Jake Garrard says the improvements have been a long time coming.

"It's starting to show its age. It needs some repairs. We are also actually trying to widen the roadway somewhere between one and three feet, just to make it as wide as possible. There's a lot of truck traffic. There's a lot of semis that come up and down that stretch of the roadway. So we're trying to give people a little extra room through there. That'll be one of the biggest undertakings will be that little bit of widening we're doing," Garrard said.

The project also includes replacing the 104-year-old water main and making necessary sewer repairs to prevent future disruptions. Additionally, sidewalk upgrades will ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). One of the first noticeable changes will be the removal of trees that have damaged sidewalks and curbs.

With an expected timeline of ten months, city officials acknowledge the work will cause some disruptions. Residents along the corridor will receive direct notifications from the city and Fronabarger Concreters before any construction that affects driveway access. Garrard emphasized that the city and contractors will work to minimize inconvenience.

"When we fix your driveway, you won’t be able to park in your driveway for about a week, maybe a week and a half. When we're working right in front of your property, you're gonna be impacted, but they will try to move down the road as quickly as they can. So there won’t be any issues of, it's been three months and I still can't use my driveway. We'll get in and out as quick as possible," Garrard said.

Drivers are encouraged to use detours and exercise caution in construction zones. Assistant City Engineer Sarah Young is asking for patience and cooperation.

"We urge all citizens to drive carefully around workers and be respectful of neighborhood detours," Young said. "The safer the work zone, the quicker the project can be completed."

TTF funding, approved by voters every five years, has financed major street projects across Cape Girardeau for nearly three decades. The current iteration, TTF-6, was approved in 2020 and will expire at the end of 2025.

Residents with questions or concerns about the South Sprigg Street project can contact the City of Cape Girardeau’s Engineering Department at (573) 339-6327.

