'Cape G Rocks' and Historical Association of Greater Cape Collaborate for 2024 'Historic Porch Sessions'

On this episode of 'Exposition', we talk about the recurring 'Historic Porch Sessions' concert series with the president of the Historical Association of Greater Cape, Christy Mershon.

The Cape G Rocks Historic Porch Sessions combine the rich heritage of Cape Girardeau's historic properties with the vibrant energy of live music. This series signifies and fosters cultural vibrancy, supports the arts, and creates memorable experiences for our community.

In our conversation, we discuss the community-based concerts that highlight traveling musicians while simultaneously preserving the historic buildings of Cape Girardeau.

The next Historic Porch Session features Kindred Valley with guests Mark Stoffel & the Usual Suspects at 6 PM on July 11, 2024, at the Red House Interpretive Center.

