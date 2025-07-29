© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Celebrates 25 Years, Raises Funds with Annual Benefit Concert

By Mary Collier Mims
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:22 PM CDT
Dr. Brooke DeArman visited 'Jazz a la Carte' on Tues. July 29th to talk about the upcoming Southeast Missouri Jazz Orchestra Benefit Concert, on Sat. Aug. 2nd, 2025.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
In this episode of 'Exposition', hear an interview with Dr. Brooke DeArman, who was featured as a guest on the Tues. July 29, 2025 Jazz à la Carte' show.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra takes the stage for its annual benefit concert Saturday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, marking the 25th anniversary for the group.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra features a mix of local music educators, professional musicians, and standout high school and college students. The big band performs everything from jazz standards and Latin favorites to rock ’n’ roll and pop hits—offering something for music lovers of all ages.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra
Proceeds from the concert will support performance opportunities for the Southeast Marching Band during its fall season.

The event is supported by the Southeast Missouri State University Holland College of Arts and Media.

Tickets are available online or at the River Campus box office.

