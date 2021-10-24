historic preservation

-
A Rolla business owner used the shutdown to fix up an old steam engine and passenger car on display in a city park.
-
Southeast senior Peter Reckling used his knack for furniture restoration to preserve original Kent Library furniture over the summer.Reckling, a historic…
-
Extensive renovations have been made to the historic Cape Girardeau Oliver-Leming House, now referred to as the Flag House, and they are nearing…
-
A once vital part of the Cape Girardeau community is seeing life in a new way. The old synagogue building on Main Street opened in 1937, but after years…
-
The historic Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau is being considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.Steven Hoffman,…
-
The south side of Broadway Street’s 400 block in Cape Girardeau is on its way towards inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri…