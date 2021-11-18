Going Public: Dr. Steven Hoffman Named Director of Bollinger Center for Regional History
There is a wealth of historic buildings and resources in Southeast Missouri and our next guest is on the front lines when it comes to helping preserve the rich history of the region.
Dr. Steven Hoffman is a Professor of History and is coordinator of the Historic Preservation program at Southeast Missouri State University. He was recently named the Director of the university’s Bollinger Center for Regional History. Dan Woods spoke with him on the television program, "SE Connect."