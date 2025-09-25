SEMO Spotlight: Carlee Ashby

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Carlee Ashby, a senior double major in Historic Preservation and Anthropology, who was involved in the Malone Park Center for the Arts' Smithsonian Exhibit project, 'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America'.

Carlee describes the processes of curating, researching, and putting together the exhibit. She notes that she worked primarily on the women's suffrage section of the three exhibits they procured.

Carlee adds her fascination with the rich history in a place like Southern Missouri, and details her experience gathering firsthand documents and the testimonies of several Sikeston residents.

She remarks fondly about a specific older woman, whose name was not mentioned, and had the pleasure of getting to utilize primary source documentation from the woman's great-grandmother, who was part of the movement.

Developed as part of the Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program, this exhibit was designed especially for small cultural organizations and rural audiences that lack regular access to traveling exhibitions due to space and cost limitations.

