SEMO Spotlight: Dawson Berglund

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Dawson Berglund, a freshman in the Historic Preservation Department. Dawson has worked on several historic preservation projects around Cape.

Dawson co-authored a National Register of Historic Places nomination for Turner Hall, which was officially listed this past April. He also assisted with the documentation of Dearmont Hall this past spring.

Dawson details the extensive process of drafting, documenting, and researching a building as part of the national register nomination process.

He talks about his love for the artistry and value that came with documenting and nominating a building for its historic value. Dawson also discusses his time documenting Dearmont Hall before its demolition, and how sad it had been to see the structure go.

The Cape Girardeau County National Register Listings refer to the properties and districts that are recognized for their historical significance and are included in the National Register of Historic Places. There are 61 such listings in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, which include various historic sites, buildings, and districts.

Currently, he is writing a National Register nomination for the Himmelberger House (the old Jane Stephens Honors Program house) on North Henderson Avenue, which is now operating as The Rockwood Inn.