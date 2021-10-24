© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

  • taylor_moore.jpeg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Taylor Moore
    Taylor Moore, a Historic Preservation Major and senior at Southeast Missouri State University, shares his experience interning with Downtown Washington…
  • tanner_stadelbacher.png
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Tanner Stadelbacher
    Tanner Stadelbacher, An Environmental Science Health major with a Geoscience minor, talks about her experience traveling to the badlands of Montana to…
  • portrait-DMaldonadoMunoz.jpg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Dulce Maldonado Muñoz
    Dulce Maldonado Muñoz, a graduate assistant and multicultural recruitment counselor at Southeast Missouri State, talks about her experience as a student…
  • francessca_bucci_picture.jpg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Francesca Bucci
    Francesca Bucci, a BFA Acting Major and Senior, talks about her various achievements in acting and sketch comedy, at Southeast Missouri State, Chicago and…
  • tyler_batista.jpeg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Tyler Battista
    Tyler Battista, a senior and an Acting major at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks about his experience playing the character 'Jason Dean' in…
  • katie_leiver.jpeg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Katie Lever
    Katie Lever, a Public Relations and Spanish major at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks about her Summer 2019 experience working as an intern in…
  • justin_alanach_picture_2.jpeg
    Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Justin Alanach
    Justin Alanach, a Mass Media major at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks about his summer experience writing and acting in the short film…