SEMO Spotlight: Karlee Ensor, Treasurer for SGA of SEMO

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak to Karlee Ensor, who serves as Treasurer for the Student Government Association (SGA) at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Student Government Association is the representative body of students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Karlee notes that her main job as treasurer of the student government is to be in charge of the funding board. The funding board oversees three accounts that work together to fund student organizational activities. She explains that part of tuition goes to the student government to help fund the activities of numerous SEMO student organizations.

The Student Government Association Funding Board oversees the funds within the Campus Life Business Analyst to fund registered student organizations recognized by the Student Government Association. Organizations requesting funding from this account must attend a meeting hosted by Campus Life to be a registered student organization and adhere to a set of funding guidelines to be considered for funding. Should a funding request come through the Student Organizations Account and receive approval for funding by the Student Government Association Funding Board, the request then goes to the Senate for final approval.

Karlee notes that SGA doesn't have the capacity to fully fund trips, but the goal is rather to provide some of the necessary funding to facilitate student organizations to create opportunities for involved students.

Additionally, Karlee discusses how inclusive and diverse the SEMO campus is and describes her admiration for the international program.

Karlee is also part of a campus ministry as part of her campus community; she encourages all students to get involved in an organization and find their own community on campus.

She reminds that SGA meetings are open to students for observation on Mondays at 8 pm in UC Ballroom A for anyone to attend.