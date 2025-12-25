SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Jonathan Nauser Highlights SEMO's University Autism Center

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Jonathan Nauser, who talks about the many facets of the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center, including community involvement, services, and student experiential learning programs.

Dr. Jonathan Nauser is a pediatric psychologist at the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center. Dr. Nauser explains his role in providing evidence-based autism evaluations for children aged 5 to 17. He notes that the center has recently expanded its age range, allowing for better support for older children. This change is part of a broader effort to enhance the quality of assessments by including various specialists such as speech pathologists and behavioral health counselors.

During the summer months, the center sees an increase in children seeking services as school-related obligations decrease. However, Dr. Nauser points out the challenges of gathering diagnostic data during this time since access to teachers is limited. This situation necessitates creative approaches, such as relying on observations from family members or caregivers, to ensure accurate evaluations can still be made.

Additionally, Dr. Nauser discusses the student engagement program, aimed at mentoring college students, particularly those studying communication disorders. The program offers practicum experiences to help these students gain hands-on experience with a high-need population.

He expresses hopes for strengthening community ties by nurturing local talent while acknowledging that not every student will choose to remain in the area after their education.

