SEMO Spotlight: SEMO Student Leader Leola Poe Champions Equity and Minority Voices On and Off Campus

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Leola Poe, a Public Relations (PR) Major at Southeast Missouri State University, who details her future ambitions to use PR and marketing to uplift Black-owned businesses, support community nonprofits, and amplify underrepresented voices through purposeful and professional storytelling.

Leola Poe, a 22-year-old student at SEMO University, is majoring in public relations with a minor in marketing management. She is actively exploring opportunities to contribute to her community, particularly through nonprofits, minority-led businesses, and entrepreneurial projects at the university.

As the president of PRSSA and a former executive board member of the Southeast Missouri Democrats, Leola engages with various organizations on campus, aiming to understand and address the unique needs of diverse demographics.

Her mission focuses on promoting equity over mere equality, which she defines as ensuring everyone starts from the same point in life. This perspective has been shaped by her experiences at SEMO, where she has encountered a rich diversity of backgrounds. Leola aspires to return to her hometown of St. Louis to work with youth and support nonprofits that often lack representation, striving to give these communities a stronger voice.

Balancing her responsibilities as a full-time student and community worker is challenging, but Leola finds inspiration in her passions and the motivation to help others. She emphasizes the importance of community involvement and collective effort in achieving individual goals.

Her commitment to amplifying minority voices stems from her belief that everyone deserves recognition, and she sees herself as a connection between these communities and the broader public.

Leola encourages others to take advantage of opportunities for representation and to seek support from their communities. She believes that individual dreams can flourish through collaboration, emphasizing the importance of community engagement in achieving both personal and collective success.

