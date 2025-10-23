SEMO Spotlight: Sarah Chapman, Student Representative to the Board of Governors

In this episode of "SEMO Spotlight," we speak with Sarah Chapman, a student who is truly everywhere on campus. Sarah serves as the student representative to the Board of Governors while maintaining a double-major in English and Music studies, as well as a minor in Jazz and Commercial music.

Sarah notes that she was not expecting to be chosen for the position because of her degree, and she commented on how wonderful and welcoming the president's staff has been to her.

She was elected as part of the Student Government bylaws, ending the term for the previous candidate. Sarah contributes her nomination to the people who support her at the Student Government Association, pushing her to believe in herself and her abilities.

As the student representative for the Board of Governors, Sarah uses her unique perspective as a student who studies on both campuses at SEMO to act as a bridge between the two communities.

In balancing her busy schedule, she attributes her ability to handle so much to her work ethic and time management skills. She keeps a planner and advises students to take it one day and one task at a time. She notes how easy it is to get overwhelmed, and how important it is to stay ahead of your schedule with thorough planning and structure. Sarah highlights her journey of learning, and to respect her own time, as well as all the responsibilities she juggles.

Additionally, Sarah highlights the faculty at SEMO. She says that she has never been 'treated like a number' during her time at the university, and feels a genuine connection with the faculty at SEMO, which makes the institution one of a kind.

