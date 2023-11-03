SEMO 'Woman of the Year'

-
Addison McMahan is a senior this year at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as the newly crowned 'Woman of the Year'. In her 'SEMO Spotlight' interview, Addison discussed her experience winning the title and her plans for higher education after graduation.
-
Addison McMahan is a senior this year at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as the newly crowned 'Woman of the Year'. In her 'SEMO Spotlight' interview, Addison discussed her experience winning the title and her plans for higher education after graduation.