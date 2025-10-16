SEMO Spotlight: Lainey Canning, Candidate for "SEMO 2025 Woman of the Year"

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Lainey Canning, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University studying Agri-Business: Animal Science and Agricultural Communication. Lainey is also a member of the Marching Band, up for election as "Woman of the Year" for the 2025 Homecoming season.

Lainey describes the nomination from the SEMO Marching Band as a win in itself. She said she is deeply honored to be thought of in such high regard by so many people. Lainey also describes the "Woman of the Year" interview process in depth and the selection process for the nomination.

Lainey thanked her associated organizations and voiced her appreciation for the people supporting her—especially coming from a town without a marching band. Lainey describes the value of trying new things and how much she loves being an Ag Major and a member of the SEMO Marching Band.