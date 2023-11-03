SEMO Spotlight: Addison McMahan

Addison McMahan is a senior this year at Southeast Missouri State University– as well as the newly crowned Woman of the Year. Addison is a member of many organizations at SEMO, such as Alpha Delta Pi, Rho Lambda, Iota Chi, Agriculture Club Leadership Alliance, Collegiate Cattlemans, Collegiate Farm Bureau, and Red Cross Club.

In her 'SEMO Spotlight' interview, Addison discussed her experience winning the title of Woman of the Year and her plans for higher education after graduation.

