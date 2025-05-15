© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Kamryn Flowers

By Ariangelis Ortiz
Published May 15, 2025 at 7:41 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo by SEMO News
Now a full-time kindergarten teacher, Kamryn Flowers was recently named Missouri Teacher Leader of Tomorrow—a prestigious recognition for emerging educators.

In this inspiring episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with recent graduate Kamryn Flowers, who earned a bachelor's in Early Childhood Education and a minor in Spanish from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO).

Kamryn shares how hands-on field experiences, working with children across different age groups, and taking advantage of teaching opportunities like substituting and working with children with autism helped shape her into the educator she is today.

Now a full-time kindergarten teacher, Kamryn reflects on the journey that led her to being named a Missouri Teacher Leader of Tomorrow, a prestigious recognition for emerging educators. She shares her story, her advice for future teachers, and what she misses most about campus life.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight educationSoutheast Missouri StateteachingSEMO Alumn
Ariangelis Ortiz
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
See stories by Ariangelis Ortiz
