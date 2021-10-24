-
The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for…
Southeast Missouri State University Announces Employment Partnership Agreement With Republic AirwaysOn a cloudy and rainy Tuesday morning, May 4th, Southeast Missouri State University officially signed an employment partnership pipeline agreement with…
Becoming a published writer is difficult. Becoming an award-winning writer is even harder. Ashley Haze accomplished both. Haze is a published poet with…
Black Student Union (BSU) was reinstated for the Fall 2020 semester with a new executive board after being disbanded last semester due to several…
“Fall for Dance,” is back in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. It will feature six original…
Sadie Kent was a woman ahead of her time. In a time when women were mostly expected to stay home, Kent chose education and a career. She became a leading…
The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks are playing the Southern Illinois University Salukis this Saturday for the very first football game…