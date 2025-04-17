© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Sophie Martin

By Ariangelis Ortiz
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:25 PM CDT
Sophie Martin is a junior psychology major who is actively involved in student government, residence life, Greek life, and the honors program.
Sophie Martin is a junior psychology major who is actively involved in student government, residence life, Greek life, and the honors program.

On this week's 'SEMO Spotlight', our guest is Sophie Martin.

Sophie is a junior psychology major, actively involved in student government, residence life, Greek life, and the honors program. She has also been elected as the next Southeast Missouri State University Student Government president.

During our interview, she discussed her involvement on campus and how certain classes have helped her connect more with students, organizations, and professional opportunities.

Ariangelis Ortiz
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
