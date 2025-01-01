Ari Rivera-Ortiz

Ariangelis Rivera-Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO.

As part of her studies, she began as an intern at KFVS-12, where she now works full-time as a Creative Services Producer.

She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.

