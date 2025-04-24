© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Scott Bellovich

By Ariangelis Ortiz
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:01 PM CDT
Scott Bellovich is pursuing a major in TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University with a minor in business.
Photo provided by Scott Bellovich.
On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Scott Bellovich. He is pursuing a major in TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University with a minor in business.

Scott Bellovich is a Junior who, along with another student, started a business called '03 Media'. He talks about how his entrepreneurship classes have helped him on this journey.

He also discusses his entrepreneur class project, a community farmer's market that will take place on April 26th from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Ariangelis Ortiz
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
