Agree to Disagree: How a Puerto Rican Student and International Friends Found Common Ground in Cape Girardeau

KRCU Public Radio | By Ariangelis Ortiz (KRCU Alum)
Published July 29, 2025 at 8:53 AM CDT
This short documentary follows the story of a Puerto Rican student and a group of friends from Sudan, Norway, Taiwan, the United States, and Puerto Rico, who meet in Cape Girardeau.
Ariangelis Ortiz
/
The Southeast Arrow
This short documentary follows the story of a Puerto Rican student and a group of friends from Sudan, Norway, Taiwan, the United States, and Puerto Rico, who meet in Cape Girardeau.

Produced in May 2025, this short documentary follows the story of a Puerto Rican student and a group of friends from Sudan, Norway, Taiwan, the United States, and Puerto Rico, who meet in Cape Girardeau during their time as students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Despite their different upbringings, beliefs, and worldviews, they form meaningful bonds, showing that with respect and openness, it's possible to agree to disagree.

This story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow on July 7, 2025. The Southeast Arrow is a student-run news publication and news partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Ariangelis Ortiz (KRCU Alum)
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
