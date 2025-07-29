Agree to Disagree: How a Puerto Rican Student and International Friends Found Common Ground in Cape Girardeau

Produced in May 2025, this short documentary follows the story of a Puerto Rican student and a group of friends from Sudan, Norway, Taiwan, the United States, and Puerto Rico, who meet in Cape Girardeau during their time as students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Despite their different upbringings, beliefs, and worldviews, they form meaningful bonds, showing that with respect and openness, it's possible to agree to disagree.

This story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow on July 7, 2025. The Southeast Arrow is a student-run news publication and news partner with KRCU Public Radio.