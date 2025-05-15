SEMO Spotlight: Kamryn Flowers

In this inspiring episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with recent graduate Kamryn Flowers, who earned a bachelor's in Early Childhood Education and a minor in Spanish from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO).

Kamryn shares how hands-on field experiences, working with children across different age groups, and taking advantage of teaching opportunities like substituting and working with children with autism helped shape her into the educator she is today.

Now a full-time kindergarten teacher, Kamryn reflects on the journey that led her to being named a Missouri Teacher Leader of Tomorrow, a prestigious recognition for emerging educators. She shares her story, her advice for future teachers, and what she misses most about campus life.

