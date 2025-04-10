Exposition: Michaele Postell Showcases Her Talent in Scout Hall's 'Underground Jazz' Series

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Michaele Postell about her upcoming performances, including her show at Scout Hall's 'Underground Jazz' Series on Fri. April 11th, and as a guest performer during the SEMO Jazz Band's Spring Concert on Tues. April 15th.

The 'Underground Jazz' show starts at 7:30 pm, April 11th. Doors open at 7 pm at Scout Hall.

SEMO Jazz Band's Spring Concert begins on Tue, Apr 15th, at 7:30 pm, in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

During Michaele's performance at Scout Hall for the "Underground Jazz" series on Thursday, April 11, she'll feature her interpretations of jazz legends, paying homage to icons Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Sarah Vaughan.

The concert also features a preview of original music from Postell’s highly anticipated debut album, set to release in 2025. Blending her classical training and passion for jazz, she brings a unique and fresh energy to the genre, creating a fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary innovation.

A classically trained coloratura soprano with a degree in Vocal Performance from Kennesaw State University, Postell shifted her focus to jazz in 2022, embracing the influences of her musical heroes Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, and Sarah Vaughan.

‍In partnership with Scout Hall and directed by Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO Director of Jazz Studies, the 'Underground Jazz' Series's goal is to bring the best jazz musicians from St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, and beyond to the Cape Girardeau and SEMO community.

