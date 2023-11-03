© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Addison McMahan

By Isabelle Murphy
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
Photo provided by Addison McMahan
Addison McMahan is a senior this year at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as the newly crowned 2023 'Woman of the Year', an award that is given out each year during SEMO's Homecoming.

Addison McMahan is a senior this year at Southeast Missouri State University– as well as the newly crowned Woman of the Year. Addison is a member of many organizations at SEMO, such as Alpha Delta Pi, Rho Lambda, Iota Chi, Agriculture Club Leadership Alliance, Collegiate Cattlemans, Collegiate Farm Bureau, and Red Cross Club.

In her 'SEMO Spotlight' interview, Addison discussed her experience winning the title of Woman of the Year and her plans for higher education after graduation.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
