© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Lainey Canning, Candidate for "SEMO 2025 Woman of the Year"

By Ella Tinsley
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Lainey Canning, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University studying Agri-Business: Animal Science and Agricultural Communication. Lainey is also a member of the Marching Band, up for election as "Woman of the Year" for the 2025 Homecoming season.

Lainey describes the nomination from the SEMO Marching Band as a win in itself. She said she is deeply honored to be thought of in such high regard by so many people. Lainey also describes the "Woman of the Year" interview process in depth and the selection process for the nomination.

Lainey thanked her associated organizations and voiced her appreciation for the people supporting her—especially coming from a town without a marching band. Lainey describes the value of trying new things and how much she loves being an Ag Major and a member of the SEMO Marching Band.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMO 'Woman of the Year'SEMO FootballRedhawks FootballSEMO Marching BandMissouri AgricultureSEMO Votes
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Ella Tinsley
Latest Episodes