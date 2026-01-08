Going Public: Amanda Joyce of the American Red Cross Shares Details of Upcoming Blood Drive and Need for Donations in Region

In this episode of Going Public, we speak with Amanda Joyce, Account Manager for the Missouri-Arkansas Region of the American Red Cross Blood Services, about their collaboration with KRCU Public Radio to host a blood drive on Tuesday, January 13, in the Hirsch Community Room of the Cape Girardeau Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donors will receive a KRCU Public Radio/American Red Cross Blood Drive T-shirt.

In our interview, Joyce speaks about the uses of blood donations as well as the current and continuing need for blood donations. She also gives advice for those planning on donating, which includes hydrating and consuming foods or supplements that are high in iron.

Joyce informs listeners about the Red Cross' RapidPass resource, allowing users to quickly check their blood donation eligibility and expediting the donation process. She also mentions that donors must bring their photo ID for documentation purposes.

Types of Blood Donations

Whole Blood Donation



Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year*

You must be in good health and feeling well**

You must be at least 16 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

Power Red Donation



Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to 3 times/year*

You must be in good health and feeling well**

Male donors + must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5'1" tall, and weigh at least 130 lbs

must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5'1" tall, and weigh at least 130 lbs Female donors+ must be at least 19 years old, at least 5'3" tall, and weigh at least 150 lbs

Platelet Donation



Donation frequency: Every 7 days, up to 24 times/year*

You must be in good health and feeling well**

You must be at least 17 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

AB Elite Plasma Donation



Donation frequency: Every 28 days, up to 13 times/year*

You must have type AB blood

You must be in good health and feeling well**

You must be at least 17 years old

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

Disclaimers:

*The number of allowable donations per year may be lower due to red cell and plasma loss limit guidelines. Final eligibility will be determined by the American Red Cross at the time of donation.

** Healthy means that you feel well and can perform normal activities. If you have a chronic condition such as diabetes, being healthy also means that you are being treated and the condition is under control. If you are not feeling well on the day of your donation, please contact us to reschedule.

+ Please note that higher requirements may apply in certain cases. Check with your donor center to confirm.

Those who donate blood to the American Red Cross through January 1st - 25th will be automatically entered to earn a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.