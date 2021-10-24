Health Outcomes

-
More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a project to figure out…
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
Burning fossil fuels has created a massive, global problem: climate change. New research from Washington University finds these fuel sources also have serious health consequences.