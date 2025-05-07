Going Public: Local Letter Carriers Seek to 'Stamp Out Hunger' with Food Drive May 10th, Restocking Southeast Missouri Food Bank Shelves

In this episode of 'Going Public,' we speak with Heather Collier, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank Donor Relations and Communication Manager, about the upcoming 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive and its impact on the local area.

She talks about the need for extra food donations for school-age children as the academic year winds down, and the year-long need for food in the large service area, addressing food insecurity in the community.

Saturday, May 10, marks the 33rd anniversary of the nationwide 'Stamp Out Hunger' program, with local letter carriers collecting food donations for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

According to a press release, since its launch in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual 'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive' has become the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping stock food banks across the country. Last year, more than 20,000 pounds of food were collected in southeast Missouri.

“Carriers are looking forward to this year’s food drive,” said Kraig Shafer, NALC food drive coordinator for Branch 1015, which serves several southeast Missouri communities, including Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Jackson, Perryville, and Scott City.

Shafer emphasized the importance of the drive. “We see firsthand, the needs in our communities, and we’re hopeful 'Stamp Out Hunger' will make a real difference for those who need it most. We’re counting on our communities to show their generosity.”

The food drive comes at a critical time, as schools let out for summer, and many families face additional expenses for child care and providing meals at home.

“'Stamp Out Hunger' is our largest food drive of the year, and we’re incredibly grateful for

the support of letter carriers and our community,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer

of SEMO Food Bank.

“With summer approaching and children out of school, we anticipate an increased need among families. The food collected stays local, making this a simple yet powerful way to help your neighbors.”

Southeast Missouri has some of the highest food insecurity rates in the state. One in five children, one in six families, and one in eight senior citizens face hunger. Food drives like 'Stamp Out Hunger' provide crucial relief and play a key role in the fight against hunger.

To participate in 'Stamp Out Hunger', you can place non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag or box next to your mailbox by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 10. On Saturday, May 3, letter carriers will distribute bags sponsored by Edge Realty in some communities. If you don’t receive a bag, any container will work.

Donated items should be non-perishable, unopened, and not expired.

“Some of our most-needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, soups, and shelf-stable proteins like canned chicken, tuna, and peanut butter,” Keys added.

Food will be collected rain or shine. For more information about the 'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive', you can ask your letter carrier, contact your local post office, visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive, or follow the drive on Facebook at

facebook.com/StampOutHunger and X at x.com/StampOutHunger.