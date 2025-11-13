Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Basketball Teams Up to Block Hunger and Support SEMO Food Bank

The Southeast Missouri men's and women's basketball teams are once again partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank for the Block Hunger campaign.

Now in its second year, the initiative turns every Redhawk blocked shot into meals for neighbors facing hunger. For each block made during the 2025–26 basketball season, Drury Southwest, First State Community Bank, and the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will donate $10 to the food bank.

Last season, Block Hunger raised $6,330 to help provide food to neighbors across the region. This year, players and sponsors are aiming even higher.

"Every blocked shot by the Redhawks helps put food on the tables of our neighbors facing food insecurity," said Joey Keys, president and CEO of SEMO Food Bank. "We are thankful for our sponsors and the players for stepping up defensively to make a difference."

The partnership reflects the program's commitment to serving the region both on and off the court, and SEMO Athletics is proud to support the important work of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Redhawk student-athletes know the value of teamwork, and that extends beyond the game. Volunteering at the food bank and being part of Block Hunger allows student-athletes to give back to the community that supports the Redhawks year-round.

In the off-season, both the men's and women's basketball teams volunteered at Southeast Missouri Food Bank, packing food boxes for families and seniors in need.

Fans can follow the Block Hunger progress throughout the season on SEMO Food Bank's Facebook and Instagram. For more insight on SEMO Athletics, visit KRCU.org.

