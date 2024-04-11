Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win OVC Title Outright with 5-0 Victory Over Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri Tennis (11-6, 6-0) won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title outright with a 5-0 victory over Eastern Illinois (1-20, 1-5) Wednesday.

SEMO went undefeated in OVC play for the second-straight season and owns an 11-match winning streak in league contests. The Redhawks are OVC Regular-Season Champions in back-to-back years for the first time in program history and third time overall.

This season marks the fourth year in a row that the Redhawks Tennis program has won an OVC tournament title.

SEMO concluded its regular-season schedule on an eight-match winning streak and has not lost in over a month. The Redhawks shutout four of their conference opponents and allowed only three points in their six OVC matchups.

The Redhawks head to next week's OVC Tournament as the #1 seed and will play in the semifinals on Saturday, Apr. 20. Start time is set for 10 a.m., CT in St. Louis, Missouri. Opponent is to be determined.

The Redhawks won the OVC Tournament in 2022 and 2023 and will attempt to secure the automatic berth for their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.