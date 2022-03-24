Two-Minute Drill: Miller and Kaziska Headed to 2022 NCAA Regionals

Jolie Miller and Anna Kaziska will represent Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics at the 2022 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Seattle Regional on Thursday, March 31.

Miller, this year’s Midwest Independent Conference Bars Champion, will compete on bars at her first career Regional while Kaziska will compete on floor and beam in her third career Regional.This is the first year that SEMO has had multiple gymnasts compete in an NCAA Regional since 2016.

Miller most recently captured the MIC Bar title, tying teammate Lindsay Ockler, with a score of 9.900. Her career-best on bars came on Feb. 25, when she scored a 9.950, which established a new SEMO program record.

Kaziska was named the 2022 MIC Senior Athlete of the Year. On floor, Kaziska scored a career-best 9.950 on Feb. 25, which ranks fifth all-time in SEMO program history for floor. On beam, Kaziska has registered a 9.775 or higher in eight of the last nine competitions this season.

Kaziska will make her third career NCAA Regional appearance in Seattle. She qualified for the Baton Rouge Regional in 2019 as a freshman and scored a 9.825 on floor (t-17th) and most recently competed at the Salt Lake City Regional in 2021 on beam and floor.

Miller and Kaziska will rotate with Alabama in the first session of the Regional at 3 p.m., CT. Kaziska will compete on floor in the first rotation and beam in the final rotation. Miller will be on bars in the third rotation.

