Two Minute Drill: Join the Redhawks in Support of Organ & Tissue Donation

The SEMO Redhawks are trading in their red jerseys for blue and green! SEMO Athletics and Mid-America Transplant have partnered once again during the month of April to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.

April is National Donate Life Month, and the partnership is highlighted by a pair of Donate Life Games hosted by the softball and baseball teams. During the Donate Life Games, the baseball and softball teams wear Donate Life-themed green and blue uniforms. The Donate Life shades of green and blue represent ongoing efforts to increase the number of people registered as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Softball will host its Donate Life Game this weekend on Saturday, April 9 when the Redhawks host Eastern Illinois at 2pm. Baseball hosts its Donate Life Game on Friday, April 22, which is also National Donate Life Blue & Green Day!

Organ and tissue donation especially hits home for Redhawks. Former SEMO soccer student-athlete Meg Herndon was killed in a scooter accident in 2012, but while she was in the hospital, Meg’s family decided to allow their daughter’s organs to be harvested for those in need. In all, Meg’s legacy lives on in 17 people she helped through organ and tissue donation.

Every nine minutes, another person is added to the waiting list, and 17 people die each day while waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Fans can show their support by wearing blue and green to the SEMO Donate Life Games, and join the SEMO Redhawks in providing hope to those waiting and register your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at SayYesGiveLife.org.

