SEMO Spotlight: Avery Johnson

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight’, we speak with Avery Johnson from Troy, Missouri. Avery is a sophomore pursuing an Art BFA degree at Southeast Missouri State University within the Holland College of Arts & Media. He is involved on campus as a Resident Assistant for the Arts and Media Collective housed in Vandiver Hall, as well as a student representative for the HCAM College Council, a senator for the Student Government, and the treasurer for Art Guild.

Avery hopes to use his BFA as a path to become an art educator. When asked about his favorite class, he had a hard time deciding, but his 2D Design class was one of his favorites because of his 'forensic approach' to art within that class.

While Avery feels that many of his leadership opportunities occurred due to happenstance, he says he is happy to have an impact on the students he represents. After being asked if he felt there were nuances between student culture on SEMO’s Main Campus and River Campus, Avery told a humorous story of hearing a late-night serenade on River Campus that highlights some of these differences.