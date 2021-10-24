-
Southeast students from the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance presented their skills in a multitude of dance styles at the annual…
Southeast’s Crisp Museum, located at the River Campus hosts its second annual “Wind Chime Workshop” allowing visitors to create their own homemade…
After a six-month break from the stage, Southeast River Campus hosted the first live music concert of the semester, opening with the Sundays at Three…
The Touring Series at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus has dazzled audiences since 2007 with shows and events by big-name performers…
The Paper Doll Militia is an international theatre company who has earned the reputation of being pioneers in original circus theater. Based in Edinburgh…
Today, the world premiere of a choral and orchestral piece will be performed at Southeast’s River Campus, marking their ten year anniversary. Composer and…
The Department of Music at Southeast Missouri State University will be performing their opera 'the Bartered Bride' on Jan. 20 and 22. In addition to the…
Dan Woods sat down with Dr. Kenn Stilson, chairperson of the Conservatory of Theatre & Dance at Southeast Missouri State University to discuss the…
The 3rd Annual Summer Arts Festival takes place on Saturday, June 18 at Southeast's River Campus. As part of the festival, you'll have the opportunity to…
“Fall for Dance,” is back in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. It will feature six original…