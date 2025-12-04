SEMO Spotlight: Andrew Horstmann

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Andrew Horstmann. Andrew is a transfer student majoring in Instrumental Music Education at Southeast Missouri State University.

As a junior in the program, Andrew is working on learning the skills of several instrument groups. He describes that he has been working on high and low brass, mentioning his work with the French Horn specifically. Andrew also mentions just beginning to work with vocal teaching techniques, as well as stringed instrument work.

Andrew is also currently preparing to join the field next year. He enjoys teaching private lessons, but his overall goal is to become a band director. He notes a particular interest in middle and high school bands.

Andrew details some of the landscape changes that come with being a transfer student. East Central, the college he transferred from, has several courses that transfer to SEMO's programs, and notes that while making new connections has been the main focus of his time here, the credit transfer was exceptionally helpful.

Fresh on campus, but making great strides, Andrew is a member of the Marching Band, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Symphony, and Show Band. He notes that if he had to pick a favorite, it would be Wind Symphony, because of how it challenges him as a musician, and he enjoys the music they play in the ensemble.