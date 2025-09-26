Exposition: Andrew Hand Talks About the Experience of Student-Driven Plays with 'Brick Road Productions' at SEMO

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Andrew Hand, a BFA Musical Theater Major who serves as the Marketing and Outreach Director for Brick Road Productions.

Brick Road Productions is a student-run and produced play production organization on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Having been fully operational for three years, Brick Road Productions is run and promoted by students of the River Campus. Andrew notes that their social media page is currently booming.

Brick Road Productions hosts four series per year: the Ignition, Expedition, Connection, and Horizons series. The Connection series notably features productions written by SEMO Students. Additionally, this year's Horizon series features last year's 'Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival' Finalist, Rob Willoghby.

Andrew notes his love for the organization and everything that the River Campus and SEMO have offered him during his time as a student.