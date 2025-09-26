© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Andrew Hand Talks About the Experience of Student-Driven Plays with 'Brick Road Productions' at SEMO

By Ella Tinsley
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:34 PM CDT
In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Andrew Hand, a BFA Musical Theater Major who serves as the Marketing and Outreach Director for Brick Road Productions.

Brick Road Productions is a student-run and produced play production organization on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Having been fully operational for three years, Brick Road Productions is run and promoted by students of the River Campus. Andrew notes that their social media page is currently booming.

Brick Road Productions hosts four series per year: the Ignition, Expedition, Connection, and Horizons series. The Connection series notably features productions written by SEMO Students. Additionally, this year's Horizon series features last year's 'Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival' Finalist, Rob Willoghby.

Andrew notes his love for the organization and everything that the River Campus and SEMO have offered him during his time as a student.

Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
