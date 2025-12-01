Exposition: A Preview of SEMO Symphony's 'Soaring Strings' Concert on Dec. 2nd with Dr. Nicholas Kenney and SEMO Alum Jordan Redd

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Southeast Missouri State University Music Chair, Art and Design Interim Chair, and Professor of Horn, Dr. Nicholas Kenney; and SEMO Alum, Jordan Redd. Both will be playing the French horn in the upcoming performance, 'Soaring Strings', on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast River Campus.

'Soaring Strings' features the Southeast Missouri Symphony strings in a performance of Elgar's lush Serenade for Strings and Barber's timeless Adagio for Strings. The concert will also feature SEMO alum Jordan Redd and SEMO's own Nicholas Kenney performing Haydn's Concerto for Two Horns. The concert will close with Mozart's popular Symphony No. 40.

More information on the performance and other upcoming Southeast Symphony events can be found on the Southeast River Campus website, semo.edu/river-campus-events/symphony.