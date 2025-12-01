© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Preview of SEMO Symphony's 'Soaring Strings' Concert on Dec. 2nd with Dr. Nicholas Kenney and SEMO Alum Jordan Redd

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST
(From left to right) Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims, SEMO Alum Jordan Redd, and Dr. Nicholas Kenney, SEMO Music Dept. Chair, visit KRCU to speak about their upcoming horn performances in 'Soaring Strings', Tues. Dec. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.
(From left to right) Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims, SEMO Alum Jordan Redd, and Dr. Nicholas Kenney, SEMO Music Dept. Chair, visit KRCU to speak about their upcoming horn performances in 'Soaring Strings', Tues. Dec. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Southeast Missouri State University Music Chair, Art and Design Interim Chair, and Professor of Horn, Dr. Nicholas Kenney; and SEMO Alum, Jordan Redd. Both will be playing the French horn in the upcoming performance, 'Soaring Strings', on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast River Campus.

'Soaring Strings' features the Southeast Missouri Symphony strings in a performance of Elgar's lush Serenade for Strings and Barber's timeless Adagio for Strings. The concert will also feature SEMO alum Jordan Redd and SEMO's own Nicholas Kenney performing Haydn's Concerto for Two Horns. The concert will close with Mozart's popular Symphony No. 40.

More information on the performance and other upcoming Southeast Symphony events can be found on the Southeast River Campus website, semo.edu/river-campus-events/symphony.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
