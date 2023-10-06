Southeast Missouri Symphony

-
Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Southeast Symphony Gala Opener for 2023 Season. In celebration of Southeast Missouri’s 150th anniversary, this All-American concert will present exciting works such as William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony and Charles Ives’ The Unanswered Question.
-
Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Southeast Symphony Gala Opener for 2023 Season. In celebration of Southeast Missouri’s 150th anniversary, this All-American concert will present exciting works such as William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony and Charles Ives’ The Unanswered Question.