Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Caffe Concerto' Speaks with Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Southeast Missouri Symphony Director, About 'Pops In The Park' Concert

By Mary Collier Mims
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:15 PM CDT
Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Director of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 'Caffe Concerto' on Mon. Sept. 15th, to speak with host Mary Mims about the upcoming 'Pops in the Park' Concert, set for Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm, at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.
Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Director of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 'Caffe Concerto' on Mon. Sept. 15th, to speak with host Mary Mims about the upcoming 'Pops in the Park' Concert, set for Friday, September 19 at 7:30 pm, at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

The concert will feature show tunes, popular music, and patriotic classics under the stars, performed by the Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra in the Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park.

Hopkins also previewed the upcoming Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra concert schedule.

Friday's concert will be presented to the community free of charge.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
