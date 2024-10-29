Exposition: Dr. Samuel Hollister Previews St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's Performance on River Campus

Samuel Hollister is the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Conductor. He is in his post-doctoral residency period for orchestral conducting at Yale School of Music.

Hollister began his musical career as a pianist, and he developed a passion for symphonic music after experiencing an orchestral concert live.

Hollister describes the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra's interpretation of classical pieces such as Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Tchaikovsky’s celebrated Symphony No. 5.

The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra is coming to Bedell Performance Hall on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online or at the box office in the Cultural Arts Center on River Campus.