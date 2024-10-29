© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Samuel Hollister Previews St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's Performance on River Campus

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:39 PM CDT
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Conductor Samuel Hollister spoke with KRCU Public Radio about renowned symphonic pieces that will be featured in their performance on River Campus.
Samuel Hollister is the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Conductor. He is in his post-doctoral residency period for orchestral conducting at Yale School of Music.

Hollister began his musical career as a pianist, and he developed a passion for symphonic music after experiencing an orchestral concert live.

Hollister describes the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra's interpretation of classical pieces such as Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Tchaikovsky’s celebrated Symphony No. 5.

The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra is coming to Bedell Performance Hall on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online or at the box office in the Cultural Arts Center on River Campus.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
