Exposition: 'Caffe Concerto' Speaks with Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Southeast Missouri Symphony Director, About 'Pops In The Park' Concert

Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Director of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 'Caffe Concerto' on Mon. Sept. 15th, to speak with host Mary Mims about the upcoming 'Pops in the Park' Concert, set for Friday, September 19 at 7:30 pm, at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

The concert will feature show tunes, popular music, and patriotic classics under the stars, performed by the Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra in the Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park.

Hopkins also previewed the upcoming Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra concert schedule.

Friday's concert will be presented to the community free of charge.