Exposition: Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Southeast Symphony Gala Opener for 2023 Season

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Sara Edgerton about Southeast Missouri Symphony's Gala Season Opening concert premiering Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO’s River Campus.

In celebration of Southeast Missouri’s 150th anniversary, this All-American concert will present works such as William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony and Charles Ives’ The Unanswered Question.