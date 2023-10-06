© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Southeast Symphony Gala Opener for 2023 Season

Published October 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT
Ashton Randolph
Dr. Sara Edgerton visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about the upcoming 2023 Southeast Missouri Symphony Gala Season Opener

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Sara Edgerton about Southeast Missouri Symphony's Gala Season Opening concert premiering Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO’s River Campus.

In celebration of Southeast Missouri’s 150th anniversary, this All-American concert will present works such as William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony and Charles Ives’ The Unanswered Question.

