Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

-
Candy: This October 23rd, Catapult Creative House is organizing a Halloween mask workshop. To give more information about this, we do have Blake Sander,…
-
Chamber Music “Sundays at Three” series will kick off the 2021-22 season with a presentation celebrating film music and featuring Southeast Missouri State…
-
Classical host, Mary Mims, recently spoke with Dr. Zach Stern, Southeast Missouri State Music Department faculty.Dr. Stern talked about his performances…
-
On this week's "Exposition", Caffe Concerto host, Mary Mims spoke with Hilary Peterson, M.F.A., Associate Professor of Dance/Dance Area Coordinator at the…
-
KRCU's Mary Mims recently spoke with Dr. Timothy Schmidt, professor of music, at Southeast Missouri State University, who is the music director and…