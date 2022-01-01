Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.

Dr. Gifford has also been a guest conductor/clinician throughout North, South and Central America, as well as in Europe, and a faculty member at the University of Central Missouri, Universidad de Costa Rica, and Shandong Youth University in Jinan, China. He is excited to be able to share his varied musical experiences with KRCU’s listeners.